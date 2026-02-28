Breaking Barriers: New Barber Shop in Karnataka Village Champions Equality
A new barber shop has been established in Shingatalur village, Karnataka, combatting years-long discrimination faced by the Dalit community who were allegedly denied services by upper caste barbers. This initiative is a significant move towards ensuring equal access to basic facilities.
The shop's opening is part of the 'Eradication of Untouchability Awareness and Harmonious Village Life' program, driven by multiple authorities, including the Social Welfare Department and Dalit Organisations Union. Basavaraj Hadapada, from Tippapur village, has been selected to run the shop.
Historically, Dalits in Shingatalur were forced to seek barber services in other villages due to a local custom linked to the Veerabhadreshwara Deva procession. Following appeals from the community, officials acted to correct this disparity, marking a step forward in promoting social equality. The opening event was attended by officials and community members, who expressed hopes that this move would ensure dignity and access to essential services for all.
