Rethinking CRM: The GenAI Revolution

In a groundbreaking move, NIIT StackRoute unveiled a position paper stressing the necessity of redesigning CRM systems in the evolving AI landscape. The report underscores the need for an architectural overhaul to accommodate GenAI, positioning it as an opportunity rather than a mere upgrade.

The paper introduces the innovative concept of a Customer Success Architect—an enterprise role poised to bridge strategic, architectural, and governance gaps in customer experience transformations. This role amalgamates various architectural tasks, aiming for seamless GenAI integration and robust operating models.

Stakeholders are warned about the perils of ignoring structural integration, highlighting risks such as increased technical debt and compliance concerns. The analysis indicates a high failure rate of CRM projects due to outdated approaches and advocates for resilient, accountable AI-driven customer service frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)