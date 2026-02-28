Left Menu

Rethinking CRM: The GenAI Revolution

A new position paper by NIIT StackRoute outlines the transformative impact of generative AI (GenAI) on CRM architecture, emphasizing the need for operating model redesigns. It introduces the Customer Success Architect role to guide AI integration and warns of risks associated with technology resistance and poor governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:55 IST
Rethinking CRM: The GenAI Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, NIIT StackRoute unveiled a position paper stressing the necessity of redesigning CRM systems in the evolving AI landscape. The report underscores the need for an architectural overhaul to accommodate GenAI, positioning it as an opportunity rather than a mere upgrade.

The paper introduces the innovative concept of a Customer Success Architect—an enterprise role poised to bridge strategic, architectural, and governance gaps in customer experience transformations. This role amalgamates various architectural tasks, aiming for seamless GenAI integration and robust operating models.

Stakeholders are warned about the perils of ignoring structural integration, highlighting risks such as increased technical debt and compliance concerns. The analysis indicates a high failure rate of CRM projects due to outdated approaches and advocates for resilient, accountable AI-driven customer service frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Impact of U.S.-Israel Attack on Iran’s Energy Sector

Impact of U.S.-Israel Attack on Iran’s Energy Sector

 Global
2
BJD names senior party leader Santrupt Misra, doctor Datteswar Hota as candidates for Rajya Sabha polls.

BJD names senior party leader Santrupt Misra, doctor Datteswar Hota as candi...

 India
3
Remembering Ehsan Jafri: A Legacy of Justice and Secularism

Remembering Ehsan Jafri: A Legacy of Justice and Secularism

 India
4
Missile Interception: Tensions Surge in Northern Israel

Missile Interception: Tensions Surge in Northern Israel

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026