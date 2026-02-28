Spain Surges Ahead in Thrilling Sydney Sail Grand Prix Opening

On the opening day of the Sydney Sail Grand Prix, Spain, led by Diego Botin, dominated the waters with consistent wins, finishing atop the overnight standings. Despite Australia's promising start with victories in the first and fourth races, they trailed Spain by four points.

Spain's strategic win in the second race was marked by Botin's tactical maneuver at gate three, securing the lead from Switzerland. Penalties marred race three for Germany, Australia, and Denmark, allowing Spain to capitalize on clear winds, further establishing their dominance.

The final race saw Australia's resilience as they overturned a penalty setback to claim victory over Britain. This high-speed competition in F50 foiling catamarans continues on Sunday, promising further thrilling contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)