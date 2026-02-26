Strengthening Security and Welfare: Army's Strategic Initiatives in J&K
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma reviewed security in Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on counter-terrorism and veteran welfare. Key topics included intelligence flow, resource utilization, and veteran support. Meetings highlighted commitment to nation-building through civil-military cooperation and enhanced outreach to ex-servicemen and their families.
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Northern Army Commander, convened a high-level meeting on Thursday with key stakeholders to review and bolster the security framework in Jammu and Kashmir. Discussions focused on improving vigilance and the efficient use of resources to reinforce the counter-terrorism grid in the region.
The Army disclosed that the meeting occurred at the Joint Control Centre, emphasizing streamlined intelligence flow and consolidation of anti-terrorism efforts across the Union Territory. Earlier, Lt Gen Sharma held an interaction in Udhampur with Zila Sainik Board Officers, the Rajya Sainik Board, and Regional Centre ECHS directors.
The discussions extended to the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families, focusing on rehabilitation and healthcare. The Northern Command reiterated its dedication to working with Zila Sainik Boards to enhance veteran support and strengthen the civil-military connection for nation-building.
(With inputs from agencies.)
