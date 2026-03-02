Tata Technologies Partners with WHIS for Safer Software-Defined Vehicles

Tata Technologies Ltd has announced a strategic collaboration with WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems. This partnership is set to drive innovation in the realm of software-defined vehicles.

WITTENSTEIN's flagship software, SAFE RTOS, is a leader in safety-critical embedded systems. It will now be integrated into Tata Technologies' advanced automotive software stack.

This strategic move is aimed at empowering automotive manufacturers to boost SDV adoption, promising enhanced safety and performance. Leaders from both companies have expressed enthusiasm about the increased capability and customer value this partnership will bring.

