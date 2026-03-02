Canada and India's Diplomatic Renaissance: A New Era of Partnership
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney applauds the burgeoning partnership with India, highlighting unprecedented diplomatic engagement over the past year. In a joint press meeting with PM Narendra Modi, Carney emphasized new ambitions in clean energy and digital innovation as the two nations signed multiple MoUs to solidify their alliance.
In a powerful testament to evolving international relations, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday praised the burgeoning ties between Canada and India. At a joint press conference held at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Carney underscored the unprecedented diplomatic engagement witnessed over the past year between the two nations.
Highlighting the scope of diplomatic outreach, Carney noted more high-level engagements in the past year than seen in decades, citing multiple meetings between foreign ministers and significant official visits by Canadian ministers. Carney lauded the mutual ambition fostering a robust partnership, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with steering India towards remarkable economic growth.
The Canadian Prime Minister pointed to India's advances in sectors such as clean energy and digital innovation, signaling the convergence of ambitions between the two countries. The visit culminated in the signing of several MoUs, signifying a strengthened alliance that promises innovation and sustainable growth, anchored in shared economic priorities.
Canada and India are charting their own course for the future; it is expansion of a valued partnership with new ambition: PM Carney.
India and Canada finalise terms of reference document for comprehensive economic partnership agreement.
India and Canada decided to soon finalise a comprehensive economic partnership agreement: PM Modi after talks with Canadian PM Carney.
India supports resolution of all conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy: PM Modi while referring to situation in West Asia.
