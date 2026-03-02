Left Menu

Canada and India's Diplomatic Renaissance: A New Era of Partnership

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney applauds the burgeoning partnership with India, highlighting unprecedented diplomatic engagement over the past year. In a joint press meeting with PM Narendra Modi, Carney emphasized new ambitions in clean energy and digital innovation as the two nations signed multiple MoUs to solidify their alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:44 IST
Canada and India's Diplomatic Renaissance: A New Era of Partnership
Canadian PM Mark Carney (Photo/Youtube/NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a powerful testament to evolving international relations, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday praised the burgeoning ties between Canada and India. At a joint press conference held at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Carney underscored the unprecedented diplomatic engagement witnessed over the past year between the two nations.

Highlighting the scope of diplomatic outreach, Carney noted more high-level engagements in the past year than seen in decades, citing multiple meetings between foreign ministers and significant official visits by Canadian ministers. Carney lauded the mutual ambition fostering a robust partnership, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with steering India towards remarkable economic growth.

The Canadian Prime Minister pointed to India's advances in sectors such as clean energy and digital innovation, signaling the convergence of ambitions between the two countries. The visit culminated in the signing of several MoUs, signifying a strengthened alliance that promises innovation and sustainable growth, anchored in shared economic priorities.

