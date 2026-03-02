Emerald Finance Expands Earned Wage Access with New Employer Partnerships Across India

In a significant development, Emerald Finance Limited has announced the expansion of its Earned Wage Access (EWA) platform through strategic partnerships with five new employers across India. This comes as part of a broader strategy to integrate financial solutions directly through employers for the benefit of their workforce.

The company has entered into collaborations with organizations like Bawa Global Synergy Private Limited and Dharam Chand Dwarka Das Steels Private Limited, among others, to facilitate early wage access. This allows employees to withdraw a part of their earned salaries before the traditional payday, addressing urgent financial needs.

According to Managing Director Sanjay Aggarwal, the initiative is a testament to the growing acceptance of EWA as a viable financial tool for employees. Emerald Finance aims to expand this model across various sectors, leveraging technology to enhance efficiency while maintaining a structured, salary-linked repayment mechanism.

(With inputs from agencies.)