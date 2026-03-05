Left Menu

FCC Weighs New Restrictions on Foreign Call Centers

The FCC is considering new rules on the use of foreign call centers by U.S. telecom companies. Potential requirements include American Standard English proficiency for foreign customer service workers, limits on overseas call volumes, and disclosure of call center locations to customers.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Wednesday that it is contemplating new regulations that could significantly impact U.S. telecom companies using foreign call centers.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr revealed plans for the commission to vote this month on a proposal mandating that foreign-based customer service workers demonstrate proficiency in American Standard English. Additionally, restrictions could be placed on the volume of calls from overseas centers.

Under the proposed changes, consumers might be able to request call transfers to U.S.-based centers, and service providers could be obliged to disclose call center locations to their customers.

