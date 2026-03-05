FCC Weighs New Restrictions on Foreign Call Centers

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Wednesday that it is contemplating new regulations that could significantly impact U.S. telecom companies using foreign call centers.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr revealed plans for the commission to vote this month on a proposal mandating that foreign-based customer service workers demonstrate proficiency in American Standard English. Additionally, restrictions could be placed on the volume of calls from overseas centers.

Under the proposed changes, consumers might be able to request call transfers to U.S.-based centers, and service providers could be obliged to disclose call center locations to their customers.

