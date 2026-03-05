Left Menu

Political Betrayal: The Bihar Shake-Up

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's move to Rajya Sabha as a betrayal of public mandate. Yadav alleged BJP's influence aimed to undermine the role of OBCs and Dalits. Kumar's departure could usher in Bihar's first BJP-led government, posing significant political implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:23 IST
Political Betrayal: The Bihar Shake-Up
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has declared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to join the Rajya Sabha as a betrayal of the people's mandate. Yadav argues that this move aligns with the BJP's longstanding opposition to Dalits and OBCs.

The leader of the opposition contends that the BJP aims to advance its agenda in a region traditionally resistant to its policies, following Kumar's exit. Yadav likened the situation to a political coup, similar to events in Maharashtra, suggesting that this was always the BJP's plan.

As the BJP positions itself to establish its first government in Bihar, Yadav voices concerns over potential sidelining of leaders from marginalized communities in favor of a chief minister aligned with BJP interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

 Global
2
Emirates Navigates Operational Challenges with Essential Services

Emirates Navigates Operational Challenges with Essential Services

 Global
3
Blast Strikes Crude Oil Tanker Sonangol Namibe Near Iraqi Port

Blast Strikes Crude Oil Tanker Sonangol Namibe Near Iraqi Port

 Global
4
Ukraine Seeks New Venue for Delicate Talks Amid Iran Conflict

Ukraine Seeks New Venue for Delicate Talks Amid Iran Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026