Political Betrayal: The Bihar Shake-Up

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has declared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to join the Rajya Sabha as a betrayal of the people's mandate. Yadav argues that this move aligns with the BJP's longstanding opposition to Dalits and OBCs.

The leader of the opposition contends that the BJP aims to advance its agenda in a region traditionally resistant to its policies, following Kumar's exit. Yadav likened the situation to a political coup, similar to events in Maharashtra, suggesting that this was always the BJP's plan.

As the BJP positions itself to establish its first government in Bihar, Yadav voices concerns over potential sidelining of leaders from marginalized communities in favor of a chief minister aligned with BJP interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)