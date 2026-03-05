China's Strategic Military Expansion: Balancing Defense and Economic Growth

China will increase its defense budget by 7% in 2026, the lowest rate in five years, but still surpassing its wider economic growth targets, stirring regional tensions, including those concerning Taiwan.

Security experts are closely monitoring these developments as China advances toward modernizing its military by 2035, implementing new technologies and addressing internal corruption through major purges of high-ranking officials.

The government's unwavering commitment to the Communist Party's leadership over the armed forces persists, with strategic efforts aimed at enhancing the country's defense capabilities and maintaining sovereignty, particularly in light of its intentions regarding Taiwan.