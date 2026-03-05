IIT Madras Unveils Postgraduate Diploma in Manufacturing Analytics to Bridge Industry Gap

IIT Madras is introducing a cutting-edge postgraduate diploma in Manufacturing Analytics, a move aimed at addressing the competencies needed in today's manufacturing sector. The program will equip professionals with expertise in data analytics, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation.

The course is organized by the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and is set to launch its first class on September 7. According to the institution, the curriculum has a robust foundation in mathematics, machine learning, and deep learning while focusing on practical manufacturing applications.

The initiative comes as a response to the accelerated digital transformation in India's manufacturing industry, highlighting IIT Madras' commitment to developing future-ready professionals equipped for technology-driven roles in manufacturing. The program will be accessible via a web-enabled format, catering to diverse learners.

