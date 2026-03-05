Middle East Conflict Threatens Semiconductor Supply Chain

The semiconductor industry faces potential disruptions as the conflict between the U.S.-Israel and Iran escalates, a South Korean ruling party lawmaker warned. The tensions threaten supplies of key manufacturing materials like helium, which are vital for chip production.

South Korea's chip industry, a major player in global memory chip supply, fears increasing energy costs from continued conflict. Kim Young-bae highlighted concerns after meeting with top executives, although companies like SK Hynix reassure their preparedness with diverse supply chains.

Tech giants also face setbacks in AI data center development in the Middle East, following damage reports from Amazon's facilities due to drone strikes. As these developments unfold, the semiconductor sector remains vigilant against further geopolitical impacts.