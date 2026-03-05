Left Menu

Middle East Conflict Threatens Semiconductor Supply Chain

The ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran threatens crucial semiconductor materials supply, warns a South Korean lawmaker. Helium, essential for chip production, faces disruption due to Middle East tensions. South Korea's chipmakers are concerned, though some, like SK Hynix, claim to be prepared with diverse supply chains.

Updated: 05-03-2026 12:37 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The semiconductor industry faces potential disruptions as the conflict between the U.S.-Israel and Iran escalates, a South Korean ruling party lawmaker warned. The tensions threaten supplies of key manufacturing materials like helium, which are vital for chip production.

South Korea's chip industry, a major player in global memory chip supply, fears increasing energy costs from continued conflict. Kim Young-bae highlighted concerns after meeting with top executives, although companies like SK Hynix reassure their preparedness with diverse supply chains.

Tech giants also face setbacks in AI data center development in the Middle East, following damage reports from Amazon's facilities due to drone strikes. As these developments unfold, the semiconductor sector remains vigilant against further geopolitical impacts.

