A Home of Gratitude: Godrej's Landmark Gesture

Godrej Properties celebrates the milestone of selling 1,00,000 homes by gifting a free home to the Naina family in Navi Mumbai. The initiative, 'Laakhon Mein Ek,' underscores the company's commitment to trust and sustainability, reflecting its journey in responsible urbanization and customer-centric development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:41 IST
Godrej Properties has marked a remarkable milestone by gifting a free home to the Naina family of Navi Mumbai. This generous gesture celebrates the company's achievement of selling 1,00,000 homes, a testament to its legacy of trust and excellence in real estate.

The gesture was part of the 'Laakhon Mein Ek' campaign, dedicated to acknowledging the one lakh families that have trusted Godrej with their home aspirations. Selected through a thoughtful process, the Naina family's new home in Godrej City, Panvel, highlights the company's vision of creating spaces where communities thrive.

Executives, including Pirojsha Godrej and Gaurav Pandey, emphasized the brand's commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction, while the Naina family shared their excitement at growing up in a supportive neighborhood. Godrej Properties continues to lead the industry in sustainable development and innovation.

