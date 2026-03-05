A Home of Gratitude: Godrej's Landmark Gesture

Godrej Properties has marked a remarkable milestone by gifting a free home to the Naina family of Navi Mumbai. This generous gesture celebrates the company's achievement of selling 1,00,000 homes, a testament to its legacy of trust and excellence in real estate.

The gesture was part of the 'Laakhon Mein Ek' campaign, dedicated to acknowledging the one lakh families that have trusted Godrej with their home aspirations. Selected through a thoughtful process, the Naina family's new home in Godrej City, Panvel, highlights the company's vision of creating spaces where communities thrive.

Executives, including Pirojsha Godrej and Gaurav Pandey, emphasized the brand's commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction, while the Naina family shared their excitement at growing up in a supportive neighborhood. Godrej Properties continues to lead the industry in sustainable development and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)