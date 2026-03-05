BYD Unveils Revolutionary Blade Battery for Cold Climates

BYD, a prominent Chinese carmaker, has unveiled its latest innovation under the leadership of Chairman Wang Chuanfu. The second-generation Blade Battery promises a groundbreaking advancement with its ability to charge rapidly, even in temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius.

This development is crucial for the company as it strives to withstand stiff domestic competition following a recent sales slump. The new Blade Battery can reach 97% charge from 20% in under 12 minutes, extending the driving range to 777 kilometers (483 miles), according to Wang at a Shenzhen event.

Designed with increased energy density, these batteries enable a driving range exceeding 1,000 km in BYD's luxury models, Denza Z9GT and Yangwang U7. Additionally, BYD is expanding its "Flash Charging" network targeting 20,000 stations by 2026, with infrastructure already exceeding 4,000 stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)