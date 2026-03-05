BEL Teams Up with Bellatrix to Bolster India's Space Capabilities

In a strategic move to enhance India's space capabilities, Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) announced a partnership with Bellatrix Aerospace. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the two firms to co-develop satellite systems and payloads.

With decades of experience, BEL is renowned for its advanced electronics and mission-critical payloads, primarily for defence applications. By aligning with Bellatrix Aerospace, a company at the forefront of satellite propulsion technologies, BEL seeks to leverage cutting-edge innovations to advance satellite systems tailored for Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) operations.

This collaboration is poised to transform and accelerate innovation, substantially enriching the country's indigenous capabilities to build next-generation satellite systems. As space assumes a critical strategic domain, this alliance helps integrate defence electronics expertise with emerging technologies for more robust and multifunctional satellite solutions aimed at strategic and civilian missions in India.

