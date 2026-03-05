Left Menu

BEL Teams Up with Bellatrix to Bolster India's Space Capabilities

Navratna Defence PSU BEL has signed an MOU with Bellatrix Aerospace to collaborate on satellite systems and payloads. This partnership combines BEL's experience in defence electronics with Bellatrix's expertise in satellite propulsion. The collaboration aims to enhance indigenous capabilities in Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) satellite platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to enhance India's space capabilities, Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) announced a partnership with Bellatrix Aerospace. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the two firms to co-develop satellite systems and payloads.

With decades of experience, BEL is renowned for its advanced electronics and mission-critical payloads, primarily for defence applications. By aligning with Bellatrix Aerospace, a company at the forefront of satellite propulsion technologies, BEL seeks to leverage cutting-edge innovations to advance satellite systems tailored for Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) operations.

This collaboration is poised to transform and accelerate innovation, substantially enriching the country's indigenous capabilities to build next-generation satellite systems. As space assumes a critical strategic domain, this alliance helps integrate defence electronics expertise with emerging technologies for more robust and multifunctional satellite solutions aimed at strategic and civilian missions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

