Left Menu

Satellite Showdown: FCC Chair Backs SpaceX Amid Amazon's Criticism

The FCC chair supports SpaceX's ambitious satellite plans, countering Amazon's skepticism. Despite Amazon's critique of SpaceX's proposed 1 million satellites, the FCC highlights SpaceX's successful deployment pace. SpaceX aims to provide advanced internet services globally with its extensive satellite network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:26 IST
Satellite Showdown: FCC Chair Backs SpaceX Amid Amazon's Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, has robustly defended SpaceX's ambitious satellite project against criticism from Amazon. Carr suggested that Amazon should concentrate on its own satellite efforts instead of questioning SpaceX's plans during an interview with Reuters.

Amazon Leo, the tech giant's satellite division, recently raised concerns with the FCC, doubting SpaceX's capability to launch its proposed constellation of up to 1 million satellites, suggesting the deployment could take centuries. However, Carr dismissed these concerns by highlighting SpaceX's rapid launch cadence, unlike Amazon's pace.

SpaceX, with its Starlink network, has already established a substantial satellite presence in space, aiming to enhance global internet connectivity. In contrast, Amazon Leo is still in the early stages with 200 satellites. The FCC recently approved SpaceX's request to operate additional satellites, which promises to broaden connectivity globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026