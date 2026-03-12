Satellite Showdown: FCC Chair Backs SpaceX Amid Amazon's Criticism

The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, has robustly defended SpaceX's ambitious satellite project against criticism from Amazon. Carr suggested that Amazon should concentrate on its own satellite efforts instead of questioning SpaceX's plans during an interview with Reuters.

Amazon Leo, the tech giant's satellite division, recently raised concerns with the FCC, doubting SpaceX's capability to launch its proposed constellation of up to 1 million satellites, suggesting the deployment could take centuries. However, Carr dismissed these concerns by highlighting SpaceX's rapid launch cadence, unlike Amazon's pace.

SpaceX, with its Starlink network, has already established a substantial satellite presence in space, aiming to enhance global internet connectivity. In contrast, Amazon Leo is still in the early stages with 200 satellites. The FCC recently approved SpaceX's request to operate additional satellites, which promises to broaden connectivity globally.

