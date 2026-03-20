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Pinterest CEO Calls for Social Media Ban for Youth Under 16

Pinterest CEO Bill Ready urges global leaders to ban social media for those under 16. He advocates for a clear standard enforced by mobile operating systems and apps. Citing Australia's model, Ready contrasts with other tech leaders under pressure to protect youth from mental health impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:50 IST
Pinterest CEO Calls for Social Media Ban for Youth Under 16

In a bold statement, Pinterest CEO Bill Ready has urged world leaders to impose a ban on social media platforms for individuals under the age of 16. The call for action, shared in a LinkedIn post on Friday, reflects growing concerns about the impact of social media on youth mental health.

Ready advocates for a uniform global standard that prevents teenagers from accessing these platforms, stressing the need for accountability from mobile operating systems and applications. Highlighting Australia's existing ban for those under 16, he aims to set a precedent for other nations.

This stance diverges from the world's major tech companies, which are under increasing scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers to address the mental health challenges associated with social media use among young audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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