Greece to Lead the Charge: Social Media Ban for Under-15s by 2027

In a groundbreaking move, Greece will prohibit social media usage for children under 15 starting January 1, 2027, announced Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The decision follows mounting global concerns about the impact of social media on youth, citing issues like anxiety and addictive platform designs.

This initiative places Greece among the vanguard of countries tackling this issue, with Mitsotakis expressing intentions to influence EU-wide policy. The move follows Australia's lead, which banned social media for under-16s in December last year.

Platforms like Meta's Facebook and Instagram, along with TikTok and YouTube, will need to adhere to the EU Digital Services Act from mid-2026, with heavy fines for non-compliance. The Greek government's proposal also pushes for an EU-wide 'digital age of majority' at 15, calling for aligned legislation across the bloc to effectively address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)