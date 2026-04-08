Greece to Lead the Charge: Social Media Ban for Under-15s by 2027
Greece plans to ban social media access for children under 15 by 2027, citing health concerns. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis aims for EU alignment following Australia's similar initiative. Platforms face penalties under the EU Digital Services Act if they fail to comply. Other nations are considering similar bans.
In a groundbreaking move, Greece will prohibit social media usage for children under 15 starting January 1, 2027, announced Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The decision follows mounting global concerns about the impact of social media on youth, citing issues like anxiety and addictive platform designs.
This initiative places Greece among the vanguard of countries tackling this issue, with Mitsotakis expressing intentions to influence EU-wide policy. The move follows Australia's lead, which banned social media for under-16s in December last year.
Platforms like Meta's Facebook and Instagram, along with TikTok and YouTube, will need to adhere to the EU Digital Services Act from mid-2026, with heavy fines for non-compliance. The Greek government's proposal also pushes for an EU-wide 'digital age of majority' at 15, calling for aligned legislation across the bloc to effectively address the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deep Purple Rocks Tokyo: A Heartwarming Exchange at Japan's Prime Minister's Office
Rajasthan Set for Prime Minister's Visit: A Push for Energy and Economic Growth
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has authorised direct negotiations with Lebanon 'as soon as possible', reports AP.
Greenland's Prime Minister Defends National Pride
Easter Greetings from Prime Minister Modi