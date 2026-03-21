Infineon Teams with Zenergize to Drive India's Energy Transition

Infineon Technologies AG, a key player in semiconductor solutions for power systems, has unveiled a strategic partnership with Zenergize, a budding Indian power-electronics company. The announcement was made at the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

The collaboration aims to bolster India's energy-transition goals, leveraging Infineon's expertise in silicon carbide (SiC) technology to enhance solar inverters, EV chargers, and energy-storage systems. This move is pivotal for sectors demanding high efficiency and reliability.

Zenergize will benefit from Infineon's globally acclaimed technology, ensuring products optimized for Indian conditions. This partnership underscores a commitment to empowering India with advanced technological capabilities that align with national goals for renewable energy and electric mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)