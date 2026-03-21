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Infineon Teams with Zenergize to Drive India's Energy Transition

Infineon Technologies AG has partnered with Zenergize to enhance India's energy transition through advanced semiconductor solutions. The collaboration aims to strengthen India's power-electronics ecosystem by integrating Infineon's wide-bandgap power semiconductors with Zenergize's systems, targeting sectors like solar energy and EV charging with more efficient and reliable products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:33 IST
Infineon Teams with Zenergize to Drive India's Energy Transition
  • Country:
  • India

Infineon Technologies AG, a key player in semiconductor solutions for power systems, has unveiled a strategic partnership with Zenergize, a budding Indian power-electronics company. The announcement was made at the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

The collaboration aims to bolster India's energy-transition goals, leveraging Infineon's expertise in silicon carbide (SiC) technology to enhance solar inverters, EV chargers, and energy-storage systems. This move is pivotal for sectors demanding high efficiency and reliability.

Zenergize will benefit from Infineon's globally acclaimed technology, ensuring products optimized for Indian conditions. This partnership underscores a commitment to empowering India with advanced technological capabilities that align with national goals for renewable energy and electric mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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