Intelligence That Operates: Revolutionizing AI in Enterprise Operations
Firstsource Solutions Limited unveils 'Intelligence That Operates,' a comprehensive AI-powered operating model. The model addresses gaps in traditional methods by integrating transformation, implementation, and operation in a single continuum with guaranteed outcomes. It redefines AI-powered enterprise operations with principles like Domain Intelligence and Outcome Accountability for greater operational advantage.
Firstsource Solutions Limited, a prominent player in AI-powered enterprise operations, has announced the launch of 'Intelligence That Operates.' This innovative operating model promises to revolutionize the industry by joining transformation, implementation, and operation into a seamless, accountable process.
The initiative tackles persistent challenges faced by enterprises attempting to integrate AI. Unlike traditional models, which often falter at the implementation stage, 'Intelligence That Operates' ensures a continuous engagement with a single partner that guarantees outcomes, aligning revenue with results rather than resources.
Firstsource's comprehensive solution is built on five principles, including Domain Intelligence and Governed Autonomy. These principles are designed to ensure that every decision within the system enhances operational efficacy, offering a fresh perspective on AI enterprise integration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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