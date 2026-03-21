Left Menu

Intelligence That Operates: Revolutionizing AI in Enterprise Operations

Firstsource Solutions Limited unveils 'Intelligence That Operates,' a comprehensive AI-powered operating model. The model addresses gaps in traditional methods by integrating transformation, implementation, and operation in a single continuum with guaranteed outcomes. It redefines AI-powered enterprise operations with principles like Domain Intelligence and Outcome Accountability for greater operational advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:36 IST
Intelligence That Operates: Revolutionizing AI in Enterprise Operations

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a prominent player in AI-powered enterprise operations, has announced the launch of 'Intelligence That Operates.' This innovative operating model promises to revolutionize the industry by joining transformation, implementation, and operation into a seamless, accountable process.

The initiative tackles persistent challenges faced by enterprises attempting to integrate AI. Unlike traditional models, which often falter at the implementation stage, 'Intelligence That Operates' ensures a continuous engagement with a single partner that guarantees outcomes, aligning revenue with results rather than resources.

Firstsource's comprehensive solution is built on five principles, including Domain Intelligence and Governed Autonomy. These principles are designed to ensure that every decision within the system enhances operational efficacy, offering a fresh perspective on AI enterprise integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026