Left Menu

Revolutionizing Compliance: Sprinto's New Autonomous Trust Platform

Sprinto has launched the Autonomous Trust Platform, which marks a new era in compliance infrastructure, allowing autonomous agents to handle tasks. This platform reduces reliance on humans by continuously monitoring changes and executing necessary compliance actions automatically. It enhances efficiency and scalability in AI governance and operational cohesion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:07 IST
Revolutionizing Compliance: Sprinto's New Autonomous Trust Platform

Sprinto, renowned for its expertise in GRC and compliance automation, has launched an innovative platform called the Autonomous Trust Platform. This new offering is revolutionizing compliance infrastructure by integrating autonomous agents that autonomously conduct tasks previously reliant on human intervention. This advancement signifies a strategic transition from compliance assistance tools to full autonomy.

The platform continuously monitors system, vendor, access changes, and AI usage, evaluating impacts in real time. It autonomously executes necessary actions to maintain compliance, such as updating evidence, preparing audit artifacts, conducting vendor due diligence, and bridging control gaps. This approach addresses the limitations of traditional compliance automation, which required human oversight.

Girish Redekar, Co-founder and CEO of Sprinto, highlighted this innovation's significance, stating, "Autonomous Trust is the shift—humans for judgment, agents for everything else." The platform is now available globally, offering support for over 200 standards and trusted by over 3,000 companies worldwide. Visit sprinto.com for more information.

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026