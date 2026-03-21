Revolutionizing Compliance: Sprinto's New Autonomous Trust Platform

Sprinto, renowned for its expertise in GRC and compliance automation, has launched an innovative platform called the Autonomous Trust Platform. This new offering is revolutionizing compliance infrastructure by integrating autonomous agents that autonomously conduct tasks previously reliant on human intervention. This advancement signifies a strategic transition from compliance assistance tools to full autonomy.

The platform continuously monitors system, vendor, access changes, and AI usage, evaluating impacts in real time. It autonomously executes necessary actions to maintain compliance, such as updating evidence, preparing audit artifacts, conducting vendor due diligence, and bridging control gaps. This approach addresses the limitations of traditional compliance automation, which required human oversight.

Girish Redekar, Co-founder and CEO of Sprinto, highlighted this innovation's significance, stating, "Autonomous Trust is the shift—humans for judgment, agents for everything else." The platform is now available globally, offering support for over 200 standards and trusted by over 3,000 companies worldwide. Visit sprinto.com for more information.