China Opens Economic Doors: A New Era for Global Trade
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has pledged to boost trade with foreign partners by embracing more balanced economic practices. At the China Development Forum, he highlighted efforts to enhance foreign direct investment and import quality goods. China's $1.2 trillion trade surplus in 2025 poses challenges amid ongoing global trade tensions.
In a move to expand its global economic engagement, Chinese Premier Li Qiang committed to enhancing foreign trade relations. Addressing the China Development Forum, he emphasized the importance of importing high-quality goods and promoting balanced trade despite past trade friction with the U.S. and the EU.
The annual forum serves as a platform for China to outline its economic strategy to international business leaders. This year's event follows China's record-breaking $1.2 trillion trade surplus, raising concerns about potential disruptions in international relations amid existing trade tensions.
China aims to address these challenges by stimulating foreign direct investment, underscored by a new list of sectors eligible for investment incentives. Following this strategic direction, senior executives from global corporations including Apple and Samsung attended the forum, highlighting China's pivotal role in the global economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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