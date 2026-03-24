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Revolutionizing Payments: Digital Public Infrastructure and AI Integration

The Reserve Bank is leveraging AI and APIs to enhance digital payments infrastructure, focusing on improving customer experiences and automating grievance handling. Interoperability is emphasized, seeking seamless service delivery. Efforts aim to revolutionize the payments ecosystem amid growing transaction volumes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:51 IST
Revolutionizing Payments: Digital Public Infrastructure and AI Integration
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  • India

The Reserve Bank is advancing digital public infrastructure by integrating artificial intelligence and application programming interfaces, aiming to enrich customer experiences within the payments ecosystem. This strategic move was highlighted by P Vasudevan, RBI's executive director, during his address at MPAI Merchant's Day 2026.

Vasudevan elaborated on deploying AI to automate grievance processes amid rising transaction volumes. He emphasized that innovative platforms like UPI Help are being developed to autonomously resolve transaction issues and enhance service quality.

Interoperability across systems is deemed critical for seamless user experiences. The central bank envisions a collaborative future where different platforms interact to provide comprehensive solutions, encouraging startups to innovate within this framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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