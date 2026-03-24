Crackdown on Yamuna Riverbed: NGT Targets Illegal Mining in Uttar Pradesh

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is intensifying its efforts to address illegal mining activities along the Yamuna riverbed in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. A newly formed panel will investigate the claims against M/S Yamuna Mines.

The NGT's order came as a response to allegations that illegal mining was taking place in Nai Nangla and Manglaura villages, with authorities allegedly turning a blind eye.

NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava has urged the formation of a joint committee to evaluate the extent of damage, review necessary environmental clearances, and propose both remedial and punitive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)