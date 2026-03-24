Crackdown on Yamuna Riverbed: NGT Targets Illegal Mining in Uttar Pradesh
The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel to investigate alleged illegal mining in the Yamuna riverbed in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. The tribunal has taken the step following a plea that accused M/S Yamuna Mines of illegal activities in the villages of Nai Nangla and Manglaura.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:05 IST
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is intensifying its efforts to address illegal mining activities along the Yamuna riverbed in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. A newly formed panel will investigate the claims against M/S Yamuna Mines.
The NGT's order came as a response to allegations that illegal mining was taking place in Nai Nangla and Manglaura villages, with authorities allegedly turning a blind eye.
NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava has urged the formation of a joint committee to evaluate the extent of damage, review necessary environmental clearances, and propose both remedial and punitive measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)