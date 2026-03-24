ADB Offers Financial Lifeline Amid Middle East Turmoil

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) unveiled a financial support package on Tuesday aimed at assisting developing member nations in cushioning the blow of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

ADB President Masato Kanda announced that the financial support would prioritize fast-disbursing budget aid in addition to reinforcing trade and supply chain finance, with a particular focus on securing essential imports like oil.

However, the bank did not disclose any specifics regarding the package's overall size, leaving member countries in anticipation of further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)