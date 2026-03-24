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ADB Offers Financial Lifeline Amid Middle East Turmoil

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has unveiled a financial support package for developing member countries to counteract the economic repercussions of conflict in the Middle East. ADB President Masato Kanda emphasized swift aid and facilitation of essential goods import. No details were given on the package's size.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:07 IST
ADB Offers Financial Lifeline Amid Middle East Turmoil
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The Asian Development Bank (ADB) unveiled a financial support package on Tuesday aimed at assisting developing member nations in cushioning the blow of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

ADB President Masato Kanda announced that the financial support would prioritize fast-disbursing budget aid in addition to reinforcing trade and supply chain finance, with a particular focus on securing essential imports like oil.

However, the bank did not disclose any specifics regarding the package's overall size, leaving member countries in anticipation of further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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