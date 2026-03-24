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Revolutionizing Services: Gujarat's Digital Leap Forward

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched 'Sugam Digital Gujarat,' digitizing 20 essential services across five departments. This initiative aims to make services faceless, cashless, and paperless, facilitating easier access for citizens. The effort builds on Prime Minister Modi's 2002 'SWAGAT Online' initiative, enhancing administrative efficiency and citizen convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:36 IST
Revolutionizing Services: Gujarat's Digital Leap Forward
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The Gujarat government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has launched a significant digital initiative. Named 'Sugam Digital Gujarat,' the program streamlines 20 high-transaction government services by moving them online.

This initiative aims to make services more accessible by rendering them faceless, cashless, and paperless, allowing citizens to access necessary documents such as income and caste certificates from the comfort of their own homes.

This transition builds upon the digital foundation laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'SWAGAT Online' initiative from 2002. The state continues to prioritize resolving any issues citizens face in accessing services digitally, reinforcing the broader vision of a digitally advanced India by 2047.

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