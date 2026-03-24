Pakistan Offers to Mediate Peace Talks Amid Iran Conflict

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that his nation is prepared to play a pivotal role in facilitating peace talks aimed at resolving the conflict between Iran and the United States. His comments were posted on the social media platform, X.

This announcement comes as diplomatic pressure mounts for negotiations between the two countries, particularly after former US President Donald Trump noted ongoing discussions between Washington and Tehran. Sharif's statement highlighted Pakistan's readiness to support and host these crucial talks.

Sharif emphasized the importance of mutual agreement between the US and Iran, stating that Pakistan stands willing and honored to host and aid discussions for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict, should both parties be agreeable.

(With inputs from agencies.)