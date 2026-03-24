Lens Rejects PSG's Request to Postpone Key Ligue 1 Clash

In a bold move, Lens has turned down Paris St Germain's bid to delay their crucial Ligue 1 match set for April 11. PSG, preparing for a Champions League showdown with Liverpool, sought extra time, but Lens insisted on fair competition standards.

PSG, the league leaders, face Liverpool shortly before the rescheduled Lens fixture, while Strasbourg has also requested a postponement of their game against Brest. Both clubs aim to focus on their European matches, stirring discussions about the balance between domestic and international obligations.

Lens's firm denial highlights concerns over Ligue 1's status, challenging whether domestic leagues play second fiddle to European ambitions. As PSG has benefitted from such changes before, the situation underscores ongoing debates on fairness and respect within French football.

(With inputs from agencies.)