Nexteer Automotive Posts Record Revenue and Expands Global Footprint

Nexteer Automotive has reported record revenue for the full year 2025, reaching an impressive $4.6 billion, marking a 7.2% increase from the previous year. This achievement reflects the company's strategic efforts toward profitable growth, highlighted by significant bookings and expansions in the electric vehicle market.

In 2025, Nexteer secured $4.9 billion in bookings, with more than half representing new business and significant portions tied to Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company launched 57 customer programs, advancing its global stance with electric vehicle platforms and ongoing momentum in software-defined vehicles.

President Robin Milavec emphasized Nexteer's agility in navigating a challenging environment, underscoring the company's commitment to continued growth and development in advanced motion control technologies. As electrification trends accelerate, Nexteer's strategy positions it at the forefront of industry transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)