Ben Duckett Withdraws from IPL to Focus on England Career
England's Ben Duckett has withdrawn from the IPL to prioritize his international career, risking a two-season ban. Bought by Delhi Capitals for 20 million rupees, Duckett cited his commitment to English cricket and the need for mental and physical preparation as reasons for his decision.
In a surprising move, England opener Ben Duckett has pulled out of the Indian Premier League, just four days before the tournament's commencement, to dedicate himself to his international career—a decision that could result in a two-season ban from the league.
The 31-year-old batsman, who was acquired by Delhi Capitals for a substantial 20 million rupees at the IPL auction, stated that the choice was extremely difficult but necessary to ensure his readiness for the upcoming English cricket season.
Duckett's withdrawal reflects a prioritization of his aspiration to represent England, a dream he has held since childhood, over the lucrative opportunities offered by the IPL. He expressed his apologies to the franchise and fans for any inconvenience caused by his decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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