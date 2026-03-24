Supreme Court Ruling Upholds Traditional SC Criteria
The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti has praised the Supreme Court's ruling that only Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists are legally recognized as Scheduled Castes, urging the government to stop converts from receiving reservation benefits. The ruling emphasizes the immediate loss of SC status upon conversion to other religions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:47 IST
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- India
The Supreme Court's recent decision to restrict Scheduled Caste (SC) status to Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists has garnered support from the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti.
The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria, clarified that individuals lose SC status upon converting to another religion.
Saraswati asserted that religion-based reservations contradict constitutional values and can undermine national unity, urging the government to curb such practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)