Supreme Court Ruling Upholds Traditional SC Criteria

The Supreme Court's recent decision to restrict Scheduled Caste (SC) status to Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists has garnered support from the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria, clarified that individuals lose SC status upon converting to another religion.

Saraswati asserted that religion-based reservations contradict constitutional values and can undermine national unity, urging the government to curb such practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)