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A Consortium's $1.78 Billion Stunner: RCB's New Leadership

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL franchise has been bought for $1.78 billion by a consortium of Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone. The team's former owner, United Spirits, divested its holding as it shifted focus to core alcohol business. Aryaman Vikram Birla and Satyan Gajwani will steer the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:17 IST
A Consortium's $1.78 Billion Stunner: RCB's New Leadership
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The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, an iconic name in the Indian Premier League, has a new ownership chapter. The franchise has been acquired by a strategic consortium for $1.78 billion, a major move in the IPL sector.

United Spirits, the India-based arm of Diageo, made the pivotal decision to offload its complete stake in the team, citing a need to concentrate on its primary alcohol enterprise. The IPL market has seen substantial interest due to its lucrative team revenues and robust league valuations.

Aryaman Vikram Birla of Aditya Birla Group is set to be the franchise chairman, with Satyan Gajwani of Times of India as vice chairman, ushering in a new era for the team's management.

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