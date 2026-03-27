Iran-linked Hackers Breach US FBI Director's Personal Email

Iran-linked hackers known as the Handala Hack Team claimed on Friday to have breached the personal email inbox of FBI Director Kash Patel. The group published photos and other documents reportedly belonging to Patel, showcasing personal moments such as smoking cigars and driving an antique convertible.

The Justice Department has confirmed the authenticity of the hack, which comes amid accusations of Iranian government involvement in cyberattacks. Handala, described as pro-Palestinian vigilante hackers, is suspected of being a facade for Iranian cyberintelligence operations.

The group has a history of notable hacks, including a recent data deletion from Michigan-based medical firm Stryker. Despite the claims, Reuters was unable to independently verify the hacked emails, though the breached email address aligns with previously leaked data by District 4 Labs, a dark web intelligence firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)