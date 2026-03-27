Iran-Linked Hackers Claim FBI Director's Email Breach

An Iranian-linked hacker collective, the Handala Hack Team, has announced a breach of FBI Director Kash Patel's personal email, showcasing private photographs and documents on the internet. The group boasted that Patel is now among their 'successfully hacked victims.' A Justice Department official confirmed the breach's authenticity but the FBI hasn't responded to queries.

Identifying itself as a pro-Palestinian vigilante group, Handala is thought by Western cybersecurity researchers to represent one of the various personas used by Iranian governmental cyber units. Previously, Handala claimed a cyberattack on the Michigan-based medical company, Stryker, claiming data deletion.

Although Reuters couldn't authenticate Patel's emails independently, the personal Gmail account cited in the breach aligns with past data exposed via District 4 Labs. The leaked sample material combines personal and work correspondence from 2010 to 2019, according to Reuters' review.

(With inputs from agencies.)