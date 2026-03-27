Iran-Linked Hackers Claim FBI Director's Email Breach
Iran-linked hackers, Handala Hack Team, claim to have breached the personal inbox of FBI Director Kash Patel, releasing his photos and documents online. The Justice Department confirmed the authenticity of these materials. The group is connected to Iranian cyberintelligence and is considered a pro-Palestinian vigilante group.
An Iranian-linked hacker collective, the Handala Hack Team, has announced a breach of FBI Director Kash Patel's personal email, showcasing private photographs and documents on the internet. The group boasted that Patel is now among their 'successfully hacked victims.' A Justice Department official confirmed the breach's authenticity but the FBI hasn't responded to queries.
Identifying itself as a pro-Palestinian vigilante group, Handala is thought by Western cybersecurity researchers to represent one of the various personas used by Iranian governmental cyber units. Previously, Handala claimed a cyberattack on the Michigan-based medical company, Stryker, claiming data deletion.
Although Reuters couldn't authenticate Patel's emails independently, the personal Gmail account cited in the breach aligns with past data exposed via District 4 Labs. The leaked sample material combines personal and work correspondence from 2010 to 2019, according to Reuters' review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cyble Triumphs in Cybersecurity Awards with AI-Powered Innovations
Embee Software: Pioneering Cybersecurity Revolution in India
India Tightens Cybersecurity Framework: 652 Apps Blocked, Telecom & CCTV Norms Strengthened
Inspira Joins Forces with Microsoft to Strengthen Cybersecurity Arsenal
FCC Bans New Chinese Routers to Protect U.S. Cybersecurity