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Rentomojo Ltd Prepares for IPO Amidst Thriving Rental Market

Rentomojo Ltd, an online rental platform for home furniture and appliances, is planning an IPO to raise Rs 150 crore. The funds will be used for debt repayment and corporate expenses. With a significant market share, the company aims to expand further, supported by strong subscriber numbers and financial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 11:53 IST
Rentomojo Ltd Prepares for IPO Amidst Thriving Rental Market
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  • India

Rentomojo Ltd, a prominent player in the home furniture and appliance rental market, has officially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with SEBI. The company aims to raise Rs 150 crore through fresh equity shares while offering existing shares for sale by current stakeholders.

The funds raised are earmarked for debt repayment, lease rentals, warehouse operations, and other corporate needs. This move comes as Rentomojo holds a significant market position, with an impressive subscriber base across 22 cities and strong financial performance in FY2025.

Founded by Geetansh Bamania, the company's D2C platform continues to lead the organized online rental market, as noted in a Redseer report. With book-running lead managers Motilal Oswal, Axis Capital, and IIFL Capital Services on board, Rentomojo is set to make its mark on the public market stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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