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Ballistic Missile Interception Triggers Fires in Abu Dhabi

Three fires erupted in Abu Dhabi due to debris from a missile interception, injuring six. Authorities have brought the fires under control and are in the process of cooling the affected areas. The incidents occurred near the Khalifa Economic Zones, managed by the AD Ports Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:31 IST
Ballistic Missile Interception Triggers Fires in Abu Dhabi
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Six people were injured following the outbreak of three fires in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, attributed to debris from a ballistic missile interception, according to the emirate's media office.

Authorities have successfully brought all three fires under control and are currently conducting cooling operations.

The fires took place near Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi, or KEZAD, which is part of the AD Ports Group's network of economic cities and free zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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