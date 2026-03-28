DMK Refutes Claims of Blocking Election Campaigns

The DMK has hit back at accusations from TVK chief Vijay, who alleged that his campaign was being blocked by police acting at the DMK's request. The ruling party clarified that decisions about public meeting permissions fall under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission, not the DMK. Senior party leader and Health Minister Ma Saubramanian questioned why Vijay would accuse the DMK when the Election Commission is the authority granting such permissions.

Vijay asserted that his party's election campaign in Chennai was unfairly obstructed, labeling it a 'fascist attack on democracy.' He claimed the state administration was responsible, suggesting some officials were acting to suppress his new political movement.

The DMK maintained that applications for meeting permissions must be submitted to the Election Commission at least 48 hours before the event; otherwise, they face rejection. The DMK argues that they cannot be held accountable for any administrative actions taken in line with these regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)