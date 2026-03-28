India's Bold Moves Amid West Asia Conflict: Noida Airport as a Catalyst
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's proactive measures amid West Asia's conflict at the Noida International Airport inauguration. With a focus on energy security and economic growth, Modi highlighted the airport's potential in boosting regional opportunities for farmers and businesses, marking a transformative step for Uttar Pradesh and India.
At the inauguration of the Noida International Airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the challenges posed by the ongoing West Asia conflict. He assured that India is taking robust measures to safeguard its citizens amid the crisis.
With the region's dependency on oil and gas from these conflict zones, Modi reassured efforts to mitigate impacts on families and farmers. The new airport is seen as a key player in boosting local economic activities.
The airport, a multi-modal transport hub costing Rs 11,200 crore, promises jobs and growth in Western Uttar Pradesh. With significant passenger and cargo handling capacities, it aims for transformative regional development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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