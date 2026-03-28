India's Bold Moves Amid West Asia Conflict: Noida Airport as a Catalyst

At the inauguration of the Noida International Airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the challenges posed by the ongoing West Asia conflict. He assured that India is taking robust measures to safeguard its citizens amid the crisis.

With the region's dependency on oil and gas from these conflict zones, Modi reassured efforts to mitigate impacts on families and farmers. The new airport is seen as a key player in boosting local economic activities.

The airport, a multi-modal transport hub costing Rs 11,200 crore, promises jobs and growth in Western Uttar Pradesh. With significant passenger and cargo handling capacities, it aims for transformative regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)