Left Menu

India's Bold Moves Amid West Asia Conflict: Noida Airport as a Catalyst

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's proactive measures amid West Asia's conflict at the Noida International Airport inauguration. With a focus on energy security and economic growth, Modi highlighted the airport's potential in boosting regional opportunities for farmers and businesses, marking a transformative step for Uttar Pradesh and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:29 IST
India's Bold Moves Amid West Asia Conflict: Noida Airport as a Catalyst
Narendra Modi

At the inauguration of the Noida International Airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the challenges posed by the ongoing West Asia conflict. He assured that India is taking robust measures to safeguard its citizens amid the crisis.

With the region's dependency on oil and gas from these conflict zones, Modi reassured efforts to mitigate impacts on families and farmers. The new airport is seen as a key player in boosting local economic activities.

The airport, a multi-modal transport hub costing Rs 11,200 crore, promises jobs and growth in Western Uttar Pradesh. With significant passenger and cargo handling capacities, it aims for transformative regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Indore: Young Life Lost in Car Fire

Tragedy in Indore: Young Life Lost in Car Fire

 India
2
EU and US Forge Positive Trade Talks

EU and US Forge Positive Trade Talks

 Switzerland
3
Accidental Discharge: Policeman Injured in Shopian

Accidental Discharge: Policeman Injured in Shopian

 India
4
Epic Showdown: India's BGMI Lan Championship Initiates in Chennai

Epic Showdown: India's BGMI Lan Championship Initiates in Chennai

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026