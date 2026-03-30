Artemis II: Journey Beyond the Moon's Horizon

NASA is set to launch the highly anticipated Artemis II mission, marking the first crewed lunar venture since the Apollo era. Lasting around 10 days, this mission will send four astronauts on a rapid journey around the moon, setting the stage for future lunar explorations.

Scheduled for lift-off from Kennedy Space Center, Artemis II will utilize the Space Launch System, NASA's most powerful rocket. Following its departure, the Orion crew capsule will enter an elliptical Earth orbit, conducting essential systems checks before embarking on its path to the moon.

The mission involves critical phases such as a translunar injection, a moon flyby on a free-return trajectory, and the pivotal re-entry with a splashdown in the Pacific. These steps aim to validate systems that will be crucial for future landings on the lunar surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)