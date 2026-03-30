Indian Navy Boosts Combat Prowess with Trio of New GRSE-Built Ships

The Indian Navy has significantly bolstered its fleet with the induction of three state-of-the-art ships — Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, and Agray — constructed by the state-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilding and Engineers Ltd (GRSE).

Dunagiri is part of the Nilgiri class under Project 17A, marking a leap in naval design with comprehensive combat capabilities, including BrahMos missiles and advanced torpedoes. Sanshodhak, a survey vessel, is equipped for extensive hydrographic surveys using cutting-edge technology, enhancing both defense and civil maritime operations.

Agray represents the fourth of the Arnala class anti-submarine warfare vessels, reiterated as a symbol of India's domestic defense manufacturing prowess. With these additions, the Navy underscores its commitment to reducing import reliance while enhancing maritime defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)