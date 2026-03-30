Indian Navy Boosts Combat Prowess with Trio of New GRSE-Built Ships
The Indian Navy has received three advanced ships, enhancing its combat abilities. Built by GRSE, they include Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, and Agray, each designed for distinct naval operations. The ships embody advancements in naval design and India’s strides towards self-reliance in warship construction.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Navy has significantly bolstered its fleet with the induction of three state-of-the-art ships — Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, and Agray — constructed by the state-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilding and Engineers Ltd (GRSE).
Dunagiri is part of the Nilgiri class under Project 17A, marking a leap in naval design with comprehensive combat capabilities, including BrahMos missiles and advanced torpedoes. Sanshodhak, a survey vessel, is equipped for extensive hydrographic surveys using cutting-edge technology, enhancing both defense and civil maritime operations.
Agray represents the fourth of the Arnala class anti-submarine warfare vessels, reiterated as a symbol of India's domestic defense manufacturing prowess. With these additions, the Navy underscores its commitment to reducing import reliance while enhancing maritime defense capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Indian Navy
- GRSE
- warship
- Dunagiri
- Sanshodhak
- Agray
- Project 17A
- BrahMos
- defense
- maritime