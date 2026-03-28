Tragic Instagram Live: Young Man's Final Moments
A 22-year-old man, Manoj Rajak, died by suicide after live-streaming on Instagram in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. Despite friends rushing to his place upon seeing the live video, he had already passed away. The police are investigating his mobile and social media activity. No suicide note was found.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident, a 22-year-old man died by suicide while live-streaming on Instagram in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. The event unfolded within the Dehat police station's jurisdiction late Friday night.
The deceased, identified as Manoj Rajak, waved to friends and blew kisses during his 14-minute live broadcast before tragically hanging himself from a ceiling fan. Despite friends rushing to his location after witnessing the video, they found him dead upon arrival.
Rajak, who lived alone after his mother's death and father's remarriage, earned a living as a plumber and selling garments. Known as well-mannered, his sudden death has prompted police to investigate his digital footprints. No suicide note was recovered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Attack on Police in Bannu: A Resilient Fight Against Terrorism
Crackdown on Terror Networks: Reasi Police Attach Terrorist's Property
Crackdown on Narcotics: Shopian Police Attach Residential Property
Poisoned Tiger Sparks Outcry in Madhya Pradesh
Tragic Collision Sparks Debate Over Madhya Pradesh Road Safety