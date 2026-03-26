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Landmark Verdict: Meta and Google's Role in Youth Social Media Addiction

A Los Angeles jury has found Google and Meta liable in a significant youth social media addiction trial. The companies have been ordered to pay a total of $6 million in damages, with Meta covering 70% and Google the remaining 30%. Both firms were found negligent in their platforms' operation, contributing to a 20-year-old woman's mental health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 05:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 05:37 IST
Landmark Verdict: Meta and Google's Role in Youth Social Media Addiction
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In a groundbreaking legal decision, a Los Angeles jury has ruled against tech giants Alphabet's Google and Meta in a case concerning addiction to social media among youth. The jury has mandated that the corporations pay a combined total of $6 million in damages, signifying a significant verdict in this landmark trial.

The damages are split, with Meta responsible for covering 70% and Google the remainder. The jury determined that Meta's negligence in the design and operation of Instagram constituted a 'substantial factor' in harming a 20-year-old plaintiff, whose mental health was adversely affected, according to her statements during the proceedings.

Similarly, Google's operation of YouTube was found negligent, contributing substantially to the same plaintiff's depression and anxiety. Moreover, both companies were deemed culpable for inadequately warning their users about the risks associated with using their platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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