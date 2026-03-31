Persistent Systems Ascends Kantar BrandZ India Ranking with AI-Driven Influence

Persistent Systems, recognized as a global leader in digital engineering, has made a significant mark in the Kantar BrandZ India Most Valuable Brands 2025 ranking. With a brand valuation of $2.9 billion, the company secured the 6th position in the Business Technology and Services category and 42nd overall.

This accolade underscores Persistent's strategic importance in the AI-driven enterprise transformation sector. As organizations rapidly adopt AI and undergo digital transformations, Persistent has positioned itself as a key partner enabling the operationalization of AI and modernization of digital platforms.

Persistent's inclusion in the ranking reflects its ability to consistently deliver on its engineering-led capabilities and maintain client trust. Its ongoing expansion with global clients is a testament to its growing influence and strategic relevance in crucial technology decisions. This achievement highlights the company's robust brand strength and engineering depth in a competitive market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)