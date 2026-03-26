JSW Motors and Dassault Systèmes Forge Strategic Partnership for Future Mobility

JSW Motors has announced a strategic collaboration with French company Dassault Systèmes to adopt their platform as the core digital framework for developing New Energy Vehicles (NEVs). The initiative aims to bolster localization of product development using Dassault's 3DX platform, the company confirmed in a statement.

The partnership will see JSW Motors implementing a manufacturing execution system on the same platform to achieve seamless digital continuity and end-to-end traceability. 'We are crafting a future mobility ecosystem powered by technology and engineered in India,' said JSW Motors CEO Ranjan Nayak.

The company is also in advanced discussions with several other domestic suppliers to enhance localization and bolster India's automotive supply chain, Nayak added. Dassault's 3DEXPERIENCE platform will support JSW Motors in managing the complexity of software-defined vehicles, integrating design, engineering, manufacturing, and lifecycle management, according to Deepak NG, Managing Director of Dassault Systèmes India.