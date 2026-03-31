Oracle's Major Layoff Wave Strikes India Workforce
Oracle, a US-based IT firm, has reportedly laid off 12,000 staff members in India, with further layoffs anticipated. Globally, around 30,000 employees face redundancy as part of organizational changes. Affected employees are offered severance packages. In the US, stricter laws impact Indian employees' layoffs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Oracle, a prominent US-based IT company, has reportedly laid off approximately 12,000 employees in India, while planning additional cuts within a month, according to affected workers.
Globally, the firm has terminated around 30,000 positions, as part of a strategic move to streamline operations. Oracle declined to comment on the matter.
In an email to employees, Oracle cited organizational changes as the reason for layoffs, offering severance packages to those resigning amicably. The move has drawn criticism, particularly regarding work conditions and the impact of stricter US labor laws on Indian employees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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