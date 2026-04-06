Sunil Fernandes Elevated to COO at Coforge: What's Next for the Tech Giant?

Coforge, a leading IT services firm, announced on Monday the promotion of Sunil Fernandes to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Fernandes will manage global delivery and key operations, including administration, facilities, and internal IT services, the company stated. He will operate from Princeton, New Jersey, reporting to CEO and Executive Director, Sudhir Singh.

Fernandes, who has over 30 years of experience, previously served as Coforge's Chief Delivery Officer. His career includes significant leadership roles at tech giants such as Accenture, Infosys, and Cognizant. 'Sunil possesses leadership acumen, technical expertise, and strategic thinking vital for transforming our operations,' said Singh.

As COO, Fernandes aims to enhance Coforge's operational execution capabilities and scale, while fast-tracking the adoption of AI-native practices across engineering, delivery, and internal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)