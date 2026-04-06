Left Menu

Samsung Phases Out Signature Messaging App in Major Shift to Google

Samsung is discontinuing its Samsung Messages app by July, urging users to switch to Google Messages. This transition will provide access to Google's latest AI features and ensure consistent messaging across Android devices. Older Android systems remain unaffected, but newer Galaxy phones cannot download the old app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:00 IST
Samsung Phases Out Signature Messaging App in Major Shift to Google

Samsung is set to discontinue its signature messaging app, Samsung Messages, by July, marking a significant shift towards Google Messages for its users. According to an announcement on the tech giant's US support website, the change aims to ensure a consistent messaging experience across Android platforms.

The transition offers Samsung smartphone owners enhanced features from Google's Gemini, including AI-powered reply suggestions and image generation through conversations, made possible with RCS-enabled messages. Users are advised to download Google Messages from the Play Store and set it as their default app following easy instructions provided by Samsung.

While older Android operating systems will remain unaffected, the latest Galaxy 26 series and other recent models cannot download Samsung Messages from the Galaxy Store. Samsung users are encouraged to check their app settings for specific timelines regarding the service discontinuation, though global details remain pending from the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sukhbir Singh Badal Rallies for Farmer Aid Amidst Hailstorm Crisis

Sukhbir Singh Badal Rallies for Farmer Aid Amidst Hailstorm Crisis

 India
2
Security Breach Sparks Investigation: A Complex Case Unfolds

Security Breach Sparks Investigation: A Complex Case Unfolds

 India
3
Drunken Car Drama: Couple Faces Attack, Police Quell Chaos

Drunken Car Drama: Couple Faces Attack, Police Quell Chaos

 India
4
IPL Showdown: Tilak Varma vs. Jofra Archer in High-Stakes Clash

IPL Showdown: Tilak Varma vs. Jofra Archer in High-Stakes Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026