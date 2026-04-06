Samsung Phases Out Signature Messaging App in Major Shift to Google

Samsung is set to discontinue its signature messaging app, Samsung Messages, by July, marking a significant shift towards Google Messages for its users. According to an announcement on the tech giant's US support website, the change aims to ensure a consistent messaging experience across Android platforms.

The transition offers Samsung smartphone owners enhanced features from Google's Gemini, including AI-powered reply suggestions and image generation through conversations, made possible with RCS-enabled messages. Users are advised to download Google Messages from the Play Store and set it as their default app following easy instructions provided by Samsung.

While older Android operating systems will remain unaffected, the latest Galaxy 26 series and other recent models cannot download Samsung Messages from the Galaxy Store. Samsung users are encouraged to check their app settings for specific timelines regarding the service discontinuation, though global details remain pending from the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)