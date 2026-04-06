Netflix's New Playground Grows Gaming Ambitions

In an expanded push to solidify its stake in gaming, Netflix unveiled 'Netflix Playground' on Monday. This innovative platform offers a suite of video games themed around cherished children's characters, including Peppa Pig and the beloved residents of Sesame Street.

While Netflix's gaming endeavors have not yet significantly contributed to its growth, the company hopes that this new initiative will strengthen its appeal to family audiences. Games like 'Playtime With Peppa Pig,' 'Dr. Seuss's Horton!', and 'Sesame Street' will be accessible offline, without ads, in-app purchases, or extra fees, aiming to be a safe and enriching environment for children.

Available in select countries including the U.S., Canada, and the UK, 'Netflix Playground' promises a secure, curated space for children eight and under. The company anticipates a global rollout by month-end, positioning itself against rivals like Warner Bros Discovery by enhancing its gaming IP offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)