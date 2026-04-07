Netflix Launches 'Playground' App to Capture Young Gamers
Netflix has launched a new app called 'Netflix Playground,' focusing on games for children using popular characters like Peppa Pig and Sesame Street. The app aims to enhance family engagement and compete in kids' programming. It features offline play and strict content controls, launching soon globally.
Netflix is intensifying its gaming strategies with the introduction of 'Netflix Playground,' a new app targeting young audiences. The app will feature games built around well-loved children's characters such as Peppa Pig and those from Sesame Street.
With the launch, Netflix endeavors to strengthen its foothold in children's content, countering stronger IP holdings by competitors like Warner Bros Discovery. The platform stands out with its emphasis on being ad-free and devoid of in-app purchases or extra fees.
'Netflix Playground' will initially be available in select countries, including the U.S., UK, and Australia, with a global rollout anticipated by month-end. The launch is a strategic move to increase engagement and reduce churn, particularly among families.
(With inputs from agencies.)