Netflix Launches 'Playground' App to Capture Young Gamers

Netflix is intensifying its gaming strategies with the introduction of 'Netflix Playground,' a new app targeting young audiences. The app will feature games built around well-loved children's characters such as Peppa Pig and those from Sesame Street.

With the launch, Netflix endeavors to strengthen its foothold in children's content, countering stronger IP holdings by competitors like Warner Bros Discovery. The platform stands out with its emphasis on being ad-free and devoid of in-app purchases or extra fees.

'Netflix Playground' will initially be available in select countries, including the U.S., UK, and Australia, with a global rollout anticipated by month-end. The launch is a strategic move to increase engagement and reduce churn, particularly among families.

(With inputs from agencies.)