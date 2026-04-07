Persistent Systems: Leading the Charge in Sustainable IT Solutions

Persistent Systems, a prominent entity in Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization, has secured a prestigious spot among India's Most Sustainable Companies, as recognized by BW Businessworld Group. Ranked third overall and second in the Information Technology sector, the accolade highlights Persistent's dedication to embedding sustainability in its core operations.

The acknowledgment stems from the company's integration of environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance in its corporate strategy. Persistent's approach is evaluated through comprehensive ESG disclosures and practices, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and undergoing rigorous multi-tiered review processes.

Chitra Byregowda, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Sustainability and ESG at Persistent, emphasized the firm's ongoing commitment to reducing emissions and promoting responsible operations. Recognition by leading ESG rating agencies and inclusion in indices like the Dow Jones World Sustainability Index underscore Persistent's leadership in sustainable business practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)